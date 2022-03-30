Medicinal Peony Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Medicinal Peony market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/138798/global-medicinal-peony-market-2022-2028-121

Paeonia Ostii Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medicinal Peony include Peony Love, Ruipu mudan, Henan Xiangyue, Weizhen Guose Agriculture, Gansu Wanlinxiqi, Anhui Chinature, Klorane, Martin Bauer Group and Naolys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medicinal Peony manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medicinal Peony Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medicinal Peony Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paeonia Ostii

Paeonia Rockii

Global Medicinal Peony Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medicinal Peony Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Medicinal Peony Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medicinal Peony Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medicinal Peony revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medicinal Peony revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medicinal Peony sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Medicinal Peony sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Peony Love

Ruipu mudan

Henan Xiangyue

Weizhen Guose Agriculture

Gansu Wanlinxiqi

Anhui Chinature

Klorane

Martin Bauer Group

Naolys

Active Organics

Naturex

Aunutra

Nelsons Natural World

Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry

Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry

Pioneer Herb

Xi’an Shenyuan

Novoherb

King-Stone

Nutra Green

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/138798/global-medicinal-peony-market-2022-2028-121

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medicinal Peony Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medicinal Peony Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medicinal Peony Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medicinal Peony Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medicinal Peony Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medicinal Peony Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medicinal Peony Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medicinal Peony Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medicinal Peony Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medicinal Peony Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medicinal Peony Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medicinal Peony Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medicinal Peony Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medicinal Peony Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medicinal Peony Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medicinal Peony Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Medicinal Peony Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/