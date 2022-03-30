In-mold Decorating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In-Mold Label Film are used for In-mold labelling which is the use of paper or plastic labels during the manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes. They are most OPP films. The label serves as the integral part of the final product, which is then delivered as pre-decorated item. Combining the decoration process with the moulding process cuts the total cost, but can increase the manufacturing time. The technology was first developed by Owens-Illinois in cooperation with Procter & Gamble to supply pre-labelled bottles that could be filled on the product filling line. This was first applied to Head & Shoulders shampoo bottles

This report contains market size and forecasts of In-mold Decorating in global, including the following market information:

Global In-mold Decorating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global In-mold Decorating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five In-mold Decorating companies in 2021 (%)

The global In-mold Decorating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of In-mold Decorating include Cosmo Films, Milacron, Ti label films, AR Metallizing, Yupo Synthetic Papers, DuraTech Industries, ASPASIE, Treofan and Sumitomo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the In-mold Decorating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global In-mold Decorating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global In-mold Decorating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White

Transparent

Global In-mold Decorating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global In-mold Decorating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal

Automobile

Others

Global In-mold Decorating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global In-mold Decorating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies In-mold Decorating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies In-mold Decorating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies In-mold Decorating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies In-mold Decorating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cosmo Films

Milacron

Ti label films

AR Metallizing

Yupo Synthetic Papers

DuraTech Industries

ASPASIE

Treofan

Sumitomo

Double H Plastics

Innovia Films

Jindal Films

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 In-mold Decorating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global In-mold Decorating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global In-mold Decorating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global In-mold Decorating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global In-mold Decorating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global In-mold Decorating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top In-mold Decorating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global In-mold Decorating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global In-mold Decorating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global In-mold Decorating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global In-mold Decorating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 In-mold Decorating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers In-mold Decorating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-mold Decorating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 In-mold Decorating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-mold Decorating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

