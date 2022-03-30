Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market
The global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AR Coating PV Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses include Saint-Gobain, NSG, AGC, Guardian, PPG, Interfloat, Trakya, Anhui Flat Solar Glass and Xinyi Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- AR Coating PV Glass
- Tempered Glass
- TCO Photovoltaic Glass
Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- NSG
- AGC
- Guardian
- PPG
- Interfloat
- Trakya
- Anhui Flat Solar Glass
- Xinyi Glass
- AVIC Sanxin
- Almaden
- Huamei Solar Glass
- Fuyao Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photovoltaic Automotive Glasses Players in Global Market
