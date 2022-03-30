Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging include Amcor, Gerresheimer, Oliver-Tolas, SCHOTT, Bosch Packaging Technology, Catalent, WestRock, West Pharma and Montagu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vials

Solution IV Bags

Sterilization Bags

Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Gerresheimer

Oliver-Tolas

SCHOTT

Bosch Packaging Technology

Catalent

WestRock

West Pharma

Montagu

BD Medical

Southern Packing Group

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Zhonghui

Push Group

Dreure

YuCai Pharmaceutical Packaging Material

