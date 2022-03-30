Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market
The global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging include Amcor, Gerresheimer, Oliver-Tolas, SCHOTT, Bosch Packaging Technology, Catalent, WestRock, West Pharma and Montagu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vials
- Solution IV Bags
- Sterilization Bags
Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Others
Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amcor
- Gerresheimer
- Oliver-Tolas
- SCHOTT
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- Catalent
- WestRock
- West Pharma
- Montagu
- BD Medical
- Southern Packing Group
- Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass
- Zhonghui
- Push Group
- Dreure
- YuCai Pharmaceutical Packaging Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intravenous Injection Aseptic Packaging Product Type
