Fireproof Glue Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fireproof Glue Market
The global Fireproof Glue market was valued at 1095.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1571.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Elastometric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fireproof Glue include 3M Company, Hilti, Rockwool, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema), Tremco, Everbuild (Sika AG), Specified Technologies and Fosroc (JMH Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fireproof Glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fireproof Glue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fireproof Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Elastometric Type
- Intumescent Type
Global Fireproof Glue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fireproof Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
- Industrial Building
Global Fireproof Glue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fireproof Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fireproof Glue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fireproof Glue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fireproof Glue sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Fireproof Glue sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M Company
- Hilti
- Rockwool
- H. B. Fuller
- Bostik (Arkema)
- Tremco
- Everbuild (Sika AG)
- Specified Technologies
- Fosroc (JMH Group)
- Pecora
- Trafalgar Fire
- Promat
- Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
- Nelson Firestop (Emerson)
- Saint-Gobain
- Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry
- Hangzhou Zhijiang Advanced Material
- Entc Nuclear Technology
- Chengdu Guibao Science&Technology
- Guangzhou Jointas Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fireproof Glue Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fireproof Glue Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fireproof Glue Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fireproof Glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fireproof Glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fireproof Glue Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fireproof Glue Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fireproof Glue Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fireproof Glue Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fireproof Glue Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fireproof Glue Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fireproof Glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fireproof Glue Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireproof Glue Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fireproof Glue Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireproof Glue Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fireproof Glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Elastometric Type
