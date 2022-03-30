Fireproof Glue Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fireproof Glue market was valued at 1095.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1571.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Elastometric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fireproof Glue include 3M Company, Hilti, Rockwool, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema), Tremco, Everbuild (Sika AG), Specified Technologies and Fosroc (JMH Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fireproof Glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fireproof Glue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fireproof Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type

Global Fireproof Glue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fireproof Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Global Fireproof Glue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fireproof Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fireproof Glue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fireproof Glue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fireproof Glue sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fireproof Glue sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

Hilti

Rockwool

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Tremco

Everbuild (Sika AG)

Specified Technologies

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Pecora

Trafalgar Fire

Promat

Metacaulk (Rectorseal)

Nelson Firestop (Emerson)

Saint-Gobain

Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry

Hangzhou Zhijiang Advanced Material

Entc Nuclear Technology

Chengdu Guibao Science&Technology

Guangzhou Jointas Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fireproof Glue Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fireproof Glue Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fireproof Glue Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fireproof Glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fireproof Glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fireproof Glue Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fireproof Glue Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fireproof Glue Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fireproof Glue Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fireproof Glue Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fireproof Glue Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fireproof Glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fireproof Glue Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireproof Glue Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fireproof Glue Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireproof Glue Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fireproof Glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Elastometric Type

