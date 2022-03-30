Building Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Building Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/138791/global-building-tape-market-2022-2028-351

Single-sided Adhesive Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building Tape include 3M, Nitto, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Lintec, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer Group, Saint Gobin and Henkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-sided Adhesive Tapes

Double-sided Adhesive Tape

Global Building Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Building

Industrial Building

Farm Building

Global Building Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Building Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Lintec

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer Group

Saint Gobin

Henkel

Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Achem (YC Group)

Luxking Group

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/138791/global-building-tape-market-2022-2028-351

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Building Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Building Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Building Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Building Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Building Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Single-sided Adhesive Tapes

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/