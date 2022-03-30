UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products have been developed recently to reduce the use of VOC and reactive diluents. Water is used as a diluent or dispersing medium in these coatings as it can decrease air pollution and the risk of fire as well as improve occupational health and safety. It is easier to control the viscosity of water-based formulation and convenient to apply and clean. For the waterborne UV curable system, viscosity can be managed by controlling the concentration and molecular weight of oligomers. Waterborne UV curable coatings permit excellent gloss and viscosity control, and therefore, can be applied easily with minimal or no process issues VOCs/HAPs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products in global, including the following market information:

Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/138786/global-uv-curable-resins-formulated-s-forecast-market-2022-2028-380

The global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products market was valued at 4770.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8150.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oligomers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products include Allnex Netherlands, Alberdingk Boley, BASF, DSM-AGI and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oligomers

Monomers

Photoinitiators

Additives

Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Overprint varnish

Printing Inks

Adhesives

3D Printing

Others

Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allnex Netherlands

Alberdingk Boley

BASF

DSM-AGI

Covestro

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/138786/global-uv-curable-resins-formulated-s-forecast-market-2022-2028-380

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/