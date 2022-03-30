Medical Engineered Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical Engineered Materials are biomaterials that are manufactured or processed to be suitable for use as medical devices (or components thereof) and that are usually intended to be in long-term contact with biological materials. Examples of biomedical materials are prostheses, reconstituted tissues and intravenous catheters.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Engineered Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Medical Engineered Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Engineered Materials market was valued at 18600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medical Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Engineered Materials include Evonik, BASF, Covestro, Solvay and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Engineered Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medical Plastics

Medical Foams

Medical Films

Medical Adhesives

Medical Elastomer

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

MEDICAL DEVICES

MEDICAL DISPOSABLES

MEDICAL WEARABLES

ADVANCED WOUNDCARE

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Engineered Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Engineered Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Engineered Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Medical Engineered Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

BASF

Covestro

Solvay

SABIC

