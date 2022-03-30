Medical Engineered Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Engineered Materials Market
Medical Engineered Materials are biomaterials that are manufactured or processed to be suitable for use as medical devices (or components thereof) and that are usually intended to be in long-term contact with biological materials. Examples of biomedical materials are prostheses, reconstituted tissues and intravenous catheters.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Engineered Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Medical Engineered Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Engineered Materials market was valued at 18600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medical Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Engineered Materials include Evonik, BASF, Covestro, Solvay and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Engineered Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Medical Plastics
- Medical Foams
- Medical Films
- Medical Adhesives
- Medical Elastomer
Global Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- MEDICAL DEVICES
- MEDICAL DISPOSABLES
- MEDICAL WEARABLES
- ADVANCED WOUNDCARE
Global Medical Engineered Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Engineered Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Engineered Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Engineered Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Medical Engineered Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik
- BASF
- Covestro
- Solvay
- SABIC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Engineered Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Engineered Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Engineered Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Engineered Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Engineered Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Engineered Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Engineered Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Engineered Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Engineered Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Engineered Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Engineered Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Engineered Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Engineered Materials Companies
