Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market
Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape is a high pressure and high temperature technology to epoxy resin composite on the carbon fiber.Carbon fiber prepreg, also known as carbon fiber prepreg cloth, is composed of carbon fiber yarn, epoxy resin, separation paper and other materials processed by coating, hot pressing, cooling, film covering and coiling.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape in global, including the following market information:
- Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape include Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik Industries, Toray Industries, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL, Royal DSM, SABIC and Solvay. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Epoxy
- Thermoplastic
- Bismaleimide
- Polyamide
- Others
Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace & Defense
- Marine
- Pipe & Tank
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Sporting Goods
- Others
Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Evonik Industries
- Toray Industries
- Hexcel Corporation
- Teijin Limited
- SGL
- Royal DSM
- SABIC
- Solvay
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/