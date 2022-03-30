Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape is a high pressure and high temperature technology to epoxy resin composite on the carbon fiber.Carbon fiber prepreg, also known as carbon fiber prepreg cloth, is composed of carbon fiber yarn, epoxy resin, separation paper and other materials processed by coating, hot pressing, cooling, film covering and coiling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape include Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik Industries, Toray Industries, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL, Royal DSM, SABIC and Solvay. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Bismaleimide

Polyamide

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Pipe & Tank

Construction & Infrastructure

Sporting Goods

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Evonik Industries

Toray Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

SGL

Royal DSM

SABIC

Solvay

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Companies

