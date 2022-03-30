News

Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market

Carbon Fiber Dry Tape is a flat material made of carbon fiber. It weighs one-seventh as much as steel for a given strength. The carbon fiber core lasts longer than conventional steel cable. The material is resistant to wear and abrasion and, unlike steel, does not densify and stretch.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Dry Tape in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Carbon Fiber Dry Tape companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Melt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Dry Tape include Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik Industries, Toray Industries, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL, Royal DSM, SABIC and Solvay. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Dry Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Hot Melt
  • Solvent Dip

Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Marine
  • Pipe & Tank
  • Construction & Infrastructure
  • Sporting Goods
  • Others

Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Carbon Fiber Dry Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Carbon Fiber Dry Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Carbon Fiber Dry Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Carbon Fiber Dry Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Evonik Industries
  • Toray Industries
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Teijin Limited
  • SGL
  • Royal DSM
  • SABIC
  • Solvay

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

