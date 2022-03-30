Breathing Circuit Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is one of the key accessories of the ventilator for breathing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Breathing Circuit in global, including the following market information:

Global Breathing Circuit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Breathing Circuit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Breathing Circuit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Breathing Circuit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Breathing Circuit include Smiths Medical, Vyaire Medical, Care Fusion, Philips Healthcare, Teleflex, Draeger, Hamilton Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Cardinal Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Breathing Circuit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Breathing Circuit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Breathing Circuit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open

Semi-Open

Closed

Global Breathing Circuit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Breathing Circuit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult

Infant

Global Breathing Circuit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Breathing Circuit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Breathing Circuit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Breathing Circuit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Breathing Circuit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Breathing Circuit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Smiths Medical

Vyaire Medical

Care Fusion

Philips Healthcare

Teleflex

Draeger

Hamilton Medical

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Cardinal Health

Westmed

O-Two Medical Technologies

Armstrong Medical

Bio-Med Devices

Miden Medical

Medec International

Fritz Stephan

Marshall Airway Products

GaleMed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Breathing Circuit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Breathing Circuit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Breathing Circuit Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Breathing Circuit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Breathing Circuit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Breathing Circuit Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Breathing Circuit Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Breathing Circuit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Breathing Circuit Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Breathing Circuit Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Breathing Circuit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Breathing Circuit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Breathing Circuit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breathing Circuit Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Breathing Circuit Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breathing Circuit Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Breathing Circuit Market Size Markets

