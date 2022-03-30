Breathing Circuit Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Breathing Circuit
It is one of the key accessories of the ventilator for breathing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Breathing Circuit in global, including the following market information:
- Global Breathing Circuit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Breathing Circuit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Breathing Circuit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Breathing Circuit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Breathing Circuit include Smiths Medical, Vyaire Medical, Care Fusion, Philips Healthcare, Teleflex, Draeger, Hamilton Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Cardinal Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Breathing Circuit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Breathing Circuit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Breathing Circuit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Open
- Semi-Open
- Closed
Global Breathing Circuit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Breathing Circuit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Adult
- Infant
Global Breathing Circuit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Breathing Circuit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Breathing Circuit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Breathing Circuit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Breathing Circuit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Breathing Circuit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Smiths Medical
- Vyaire Medical
- Care Fusion
- Philips Healthcare
- Teleflex
- Draeger
- Hamilton Medical
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Cardinal Health
- Westmed
- O-Two Medical Technologies
- Armstrong Medical
- Bio-Med Devices
- Miden Medical
- Medec International
- Fritz Stephan
- Marshall Airway Products
- GaleMed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Breathing Circuit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Breathing Circuit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Breathing Circuit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Breathing Circuit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Breathing Circuit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Breathing Circuit Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Breathing Circuit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Breathing Circuit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Breathing Circuit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Breathing Circuit Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Breathing Circuit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Breathing Circuit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Breathing Circuit Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breathing Circuit Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Breathing Circuit Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breathing Circuit Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Breathing Circuit Market Size Markets
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Breathing Circuit Bag Market Outlook 2022
Global and China Semi-open Breathing Circuit Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Open Circuit Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Research Report 2021-2025