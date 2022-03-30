Medical UV Lamp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical UV Lamp
The medical industry uses ultraviolet light to sterilize rooms, equipment and medical instruments. It is also used as a medical treatment. Medical uses of ultraviolet light include disinfection and sterilization without the use of chemicals. Ultraviolet light is also used to destroy bacteria and viruses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical UV Lamp in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical UV Lamp Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical UV Lamp Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical UV Lamp companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical UV Lamp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wall-mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical UV Lamp include Philips Lighting, LightSources, OSRAM, Heraeus, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Hanovia, Lit Technology, Light Progress and Spectronics Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical UV Lamp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical UV Lamp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical UV Lamp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wall-mounted
- Ceiling-mounted
- Others
Global Medical UV Lamp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical UV Lamp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Laboratory
- Others
Global Medical UV Lamp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical UV Lamp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical UV Lamp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical UV Lamp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical UV Lamp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical UV Lamp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Philips Lighting
- LightSources
- OSRAM
- Heraeus
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
- Hanovia
- Lit Technology
- Light Progress
- Spectronics Corporation
- Maestrogen
- Vilber Lourmat
- Amensco Medical Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical UV Lamp Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical UV Lamp Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical UV Lamp Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical UV Lamp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical UV Lamp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical UV Lamp Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical UV Lamp Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical UV Lamp Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical UV Lamp Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical UV Lamp Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical UV Lamp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical UV Lamp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical UV Lamp Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical UV Lamp Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical UV Lamp Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical UV Lamp Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical UV Lamp Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wall-mounted
