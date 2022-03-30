Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile DR can quickly acquire photographic images and confirm them after a few seconds of exposure, eliminating the complicated procedures such as traditional film processing and IP board information reading. The images can be processed on-site, network transmission, and printing can be performed efficiently, quickly, and more directly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) market was valued at 5016.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

100 micron Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Agfa HealthCare, Angell Technology, Carestream Health, Hitachi, Mindray and Land Wind, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

100 micron

125 micron

150 micron

Others

Global Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Veterinarian

Others

Global Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Agfa HealthCare

Angell Technology

Carestream Health

Hitachi

Mindray

Land Wind

Shimadzu

Source-Ray

Samsung

Neusoft Medical Systems

