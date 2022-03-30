Hip Scopes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hip Scopes
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Scopes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hip Scopes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hip Scopes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Hip Scopes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hip Scopes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pincer Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hip Scopes include Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Mitek, Zimmer Biomet, ConMed Linvatec, Stryker, LifeNet Health, Vericel and Wright Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hip Scopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hip Scopes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip Scopes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pincer Type
- Cam Type
Global Hip Scopes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip Scopes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Hip Scopes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip Scopes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hip Scopes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hip Scopes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hip Scopes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hip Scopes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Arthrex
- Smith & Nephew
- DePuy Mitek
- Zimmer Biomet
- ConMed Linvatec
- Stryker
- LifeNet Health
- Vericel
- Wright Medical
- J&J Medical Devices
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hip Scopes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hip Scopes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hip Scopes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hip Scopes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hip Scopes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hip Scopes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hip Scopes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hip Scopes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hip Scopes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hip Scopes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hip Scopes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Scopes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hip Scopes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Scopes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hip Scopes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Scopes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hip Scopes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pincer Type
4.1.3 Cam Type
4.2 By Type – Global Hip Scopes Revenue & Forecasts
