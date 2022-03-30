Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artificial Heart and Assist Devices
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Heart and Assist Devices in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Artificial Heart Lung Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Heart and Assist Devices include BiVACOR, SynCardia, Jarvik Heart, CARMAT, AbioMed, LivaNova (Sorin), Getinge (Maquet), Medtronic and Terumo CV Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Heart and Assist Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Artificial Heart Lung Machines
- Artificial Heart
Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cardiac Surgery
- Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment
- Others
Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Heart and Assist Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Heart and Assist Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BiVACOR
- SynCardia
- Jarvik Heart
- CARMAT
- AbioMed
- LivaNova (Sorin)
- Getinge (Maquet)
- Medtronic
- Terumo CV Group
- Braile Biomedica
- Tianjin Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Players in Global Market
