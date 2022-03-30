Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Heart and Assist Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6971276/global-artificial-heart-assist-devices-2022-2028-462

The global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Artificial Heart Lung Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Heart and Assist Devices include BiVACOR, SynCardia, Jarvik Heart, CARMAT, AbioMed, LivaNova (Sorin), Getinge (Maquet), Medtronic and Terumo CV Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Heart and Assist Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Artificial Heart Lung Machines

Artificial Heart

Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiac Surgery

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Others

Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Heart and Assist Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Heart and Assist Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BiVACOR

SynCardia

Jarvik Heart

CARMAT

AbioMed

LivaNova (Sorin)

Getinge (Maquet)

Medtronic

Terumo CV Group

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-artificial-heart-assist-devices-2022-2028-462-6971276

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Sales Market Report 2021

Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Research Report 2021

Global and Regional Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

Global and Regional Artificial Heart and Assist Devices Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027