Antisense Therapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antisense Therapy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Antisense Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antisense Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RNA Antisense Therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antisense Therapy include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arbutus Biopharma (Tekmira), Isarna Therapeutics, Arrowhead, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma and Sylentis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antisense Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antisense Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Antisense Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RNA Antisense Therapy

DNA Antisense Therapy

Global Antisense Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Antisense Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cancer

Cardiovascular

HBV

Other

Global Antisense Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Antisense Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antisense Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antisense Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma (Tekmira)

Isarna Therapeutics

Arrowhead

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Benitec Biopharma

Sylentis

Gradalis

Sarepta Therapeutics

Biogen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antisense Therapy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antisense Therapy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antisense Therapy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antisense Therapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antisense Therapy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antisense Therapy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antisense Therapy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antisense Therapy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Antisense Therapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Antisense Therapy Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antisense Therapy Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antisense Therapy Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antisense Therapy Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Antisense Therapy Market Size Markets

