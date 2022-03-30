Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems
Automated nucleic acid extraction systems also help minimize contamination in samples, providing high throughput results in relatively little time and reduced reagent waste. These systems can be used in molecular biology, pathology, forensic medicine, environmental research and drug delivery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Automated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems include Qiagen, Roche Molecular Systems, Analytik Jena, Thermofisher Scientific, Accubiomed, Sansure Biotech, DiagCor Bioscience, Taigen Bioscience Corporation and Bioneer Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fully Automated
- Semi-automated
Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Research Institutes
- Others
Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Qiagen
- Roche Molecular Systems
- Analytik Jena
- Thermofisher Scientific
- Accubiomed
- Sansure Biotech
- DiagCor Bioscience
- Taigen Bioscience Corporation
- Bioneer Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Product Type
