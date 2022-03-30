General Influenza Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
General Influenza Diagnostics
Influenza virus testing is not required to make a clinical diagnosis of Influenza in outpatients with suspected Influenza,Particularly during increased state-run activity when seasonal state-run influenza A and B viruses are circulating in the local community. The traditional detection methods include: RIDT, Viral Culture, DFA, Serological assays.
This report contains market size and forecasts of General Influenza Diagnostics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global General Influenza Diagnostics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
RIDT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of General Influenza Diagnostics include F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, DiaSorin and bioMrieux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the General Influenza Diagnostics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- RIDT
- Viral Culture
- DFA
- Serological Assays
Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinical Laboratories
- Other End-User
Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies General Influenza Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies General Influenza Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Quidel Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- DiaSorin
- bioMrieux
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 General Influenza Diagnostics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global General Influenza Diagnostics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global General Influenza Diagnostics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top General Influenza Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global General Influenza Diagnostics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global General Influenza Diagnostics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 General Influenza Diagnostics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies General Influenza Diagnostics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 General Influenza Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 General Influenza Diagnostics Companies
