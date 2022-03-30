Mechanical Debridement Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mechanical Debridement Products
Mechanical debridement is a nonselective type of debridement, meaning that it will remove both devitalized tissue and debris as well as viable tissue. It is usually carried using mechanical force: wet-to-dry, pulsatile lavage, or wound irrigation.
It is indicated for both acute and chronic wounds with moderate to large amounts of necrotic tissue, regardless of the presence of an active infection.
The contraindications include, depending on the modality of mechanical debridement used, the presence of granulation tissue in a higher amount than the devitalized tissue, inability to control pain, patients with poor perfusion, and an intact eschar with no gross clinical evidence of an underlying infection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mechanical Debridement Products in global, including the following market information:
- Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Mechanical Debridement Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mechanical Debridement Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mechanical Debridement Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mechanical Debridement Products include ConvaTec, Mlnlycke Health Care, Lohmann & Rauscher, Integra Lifesciences, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen and Coloplast, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mechanical Debridement Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mechanical Debridement Pads
- Medical Gauzes
Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Other
Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mechanical Debridement Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mechanical Debridement Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mechanical Debridement Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Mechanical Debridement Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ConvaTec
- Mlnlycke Health Care
- Lohmann & Rauscher
- Integra Lifesciences
- Smith & Nephew
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Coloplast
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mechanical Debridement Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mechanical Debridement Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mechanical Debridement Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mechanical Debridement Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mechanical Debridement Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mechanical Debridement Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mechanical Debridement Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mechanical Debridement Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mechanical Debridement Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mechanical Debridement Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mechanical Debridement Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mechanical Debridement Products Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan Mechanical Debridement Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Mechanical Debridement Products Sales Market Report 2021
Global Mechanical Debridement Products Market Research Report 2021
Global and Regional Mechanical Debridement Products Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027