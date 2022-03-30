Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) in global, including the following market information:

Global Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Pcs)

Global top five Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) companies in 2021 (%)

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

250mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) include Bayer, Rising Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharma, Shanghai Pharma, Sichuan Sunny Hope, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Guanghua Pharmaceutical, CSPC Group, KPC Group and Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

250mg

500mg

Global Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Arthritis

Malaria

COVID-19

Others

Global Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Key companies Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets(COVID-19) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Bayer

Rising Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharma

Shanghai Pharma

Sichuan Sunny Hope

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Guanghua Pharmaceutical

CSPC Group

KPC Group

Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group

Zhongsheng Pharma

North China Pharmaceutical Group

