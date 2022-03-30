Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices
The spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices, cervical fusion devices, spine biologics, non-fusion devices, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, spinal decompression devices, and spine bone stimulators.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market was valued at 11270 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spinal Fusion and Fixation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices include Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen and Abbott Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spinal Fusion and Fixation
Motion Preservation/Non-fusion
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment
Spinal Decompression
Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Open Surgeries
- Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- DePuy Synthes
- NuVasive
- Stryker
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Abbott Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Players in Global Market
