Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices, cervical fusion devices, spine biologics, non-fusion devices, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, spinal decompression devices, and spine bone stimulators.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market was valued at 11270 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spinal Fusion and Fixation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices include Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen and Abbott Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spinal Fusion and Fixation

Motion Preservation/Non-fusion

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Spinal Decompression

Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Open Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

NuVasive

Stryker

B. Braun Melsungen

Abbott Laboratories

