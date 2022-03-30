Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Neonatal Pulse Oximeters
Neonatal Pulse Oximeters for Neonatal use of medical devices that utilise the oxygen saturation of a patient’s blood (as opposed to measuring oxygen saturation directly through a blood sample) and changes in blood volume in the skin, producing a photoplethysmogram that may be further processed into other measurements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neonatal Pulse Oximeters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Neonatal Pulse Oximeters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Pulse Oximeters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neonatal Pulse Oximeters include Medtronic, Masimo, Koninklijke Philips, Nonin Medical, Meditech Equipment, Contec Medical Systems, General Electric, ChoiceMMed and Promed and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neonatal Pulse Oximeters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Portable Pulse Oximeters
- Bedside/ Table Top Pulse Oximeters
Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings
- Ambulatory Care Settings
Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Neonatal Pulse Oximeters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Neonatal Pulse Oximeters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Neonatal Pulse Oximeters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Neonatal Pulse Oximeters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Masimo
- Koninklijke Philips
- Nonin Medical
- Meditech Equipment
- Contec Medical Systems
- General Electric
- ChoiceMMed
- Promed
- Shenzhen Aeon Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Companies
