Medical Dry Electrodes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Dry Electrodes
Medical Dry Electrodes consist of a single metal that acts as a conductor between the skin and the electrode. This material is usually stainless steel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Dry Electrodes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Dry Electrodes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Dry Electrodes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Dry Electrodes include Cardinal, 3M, ZOLL Medical, Medtronic, Ambu A/S, Natus Medical, Koninklijke Philips, B. Braun and CONMED, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Dry Electrodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disposable
- Reusable
Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cardiology
- Neurophysiology
- Sleep Disorders
- Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM)
- Surgical Applications
- Other
Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Dry Electrodes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Dry Electrodes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Dry Electrodes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Dry Electrodes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cardinal
- 3M
- ZOLL Medical
- Medtronic
- Ambu A/S
- Natus Medical
- Koninklijke Philips
- B. Braun
- CONMED
- GE Healthcare
- Cognionics
- Nihon Kohden
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Dry Electrodes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Dry Electrodes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Dry Electrodes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Dry Electrodes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Dry Electrodes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Dry Electrodes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Dry Electrodes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Dry Electrodes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Dry Electrodes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Dry Electrodes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Dry Electrodes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Dry Electrodes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Dry Electrodes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Dry Electrodes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Dry Electrodes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
