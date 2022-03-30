Hip Surgery Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Surgery Device in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hip Surgery Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hip Surgery Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Total Hip Replacement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hip Surgery Device include Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun, Wright Medical Group, Corin Group, Exactech and DJO Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hip Surgery Device companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hip Surgery Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hip Surgery Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Total Hip Replacement

Partial Hip Replacement

Hip Resurfacing

Global Hip Surgery Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hip Surgery Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

ASCs

Global Hip Surgery Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hip Surgery Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hip Surgery Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hip Surgery Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun

Wright Medical Group

Corin Group

Exactech

DJO Global

Waldemar Link

Mindray

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hip Surgery Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hip Surgery Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hip Surgery Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hip Surgery Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hip Surgery Device Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hip Surgery Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hip Surgery Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hip Surgery Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Surgery Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hip Surgery Device Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Surgery Device Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hip Surgery Device Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Surgery Device Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Hip Surgery Device Market

