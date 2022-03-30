Hip Surgery Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hip Surgery Device
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Surgery Device in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Hip Surgery Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hip Surgery Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Total Hip Replacement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hip Surgery Device include Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun, Wright Medical Group, Corin Group, Exactech and DJO Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hip Surgery Device companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hip Surgery Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hip Surgery Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Total Hip Replacement
- Partial Hip Replacement
- Hip Resurfacing
Global Hip Surgery Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hip Surgery Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- ASCs
Global Hip Surgery Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hip Surgery Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hip Surgery Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hip Surgery Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zimmer Biomet
- Johnson & Johnson
- Stryker Corporation
- Smith & Nephew
- B. Braun
- Wright Medical Group
- Corin Group
- Exactech
- DJO Global
- Waldemar Link
- Mindray
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hip Surgery Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hip Surgery Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hip Surgery Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hip Surgery Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hip Surgery Device Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hip Surgery Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hip Surgery Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hip Surgery Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Surgery Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hip Surgery Device Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Surgery Device Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hip Surgery Device Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Surgery Device Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Hip Surgery Device Market
