Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Small Animal Imaging Equipment
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Animal Imaging Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Small Animal Imaging Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small Animal Imaging Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Optical Imaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small Animal Imaging Equipment include IDEXX, Esaote, Agfa Healthcare, Carestream Health, BCF Technology, Mindray, Hallmarq, Heska and Sedecal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Small Animal Imaging Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Optical Imaging
- Radionuclide Imaging
- MRI
- Computed Tomography Imaging
- Ultrasound Imaging
Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cancer and Anti-cancer Drug Research
- Immunology and Stem Cell Research
- Pathological Mechanism and Virus Research
- Gene Expression and Protein
- Biophotonic Detection
- Food Supervision and Environmental Supervision
Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Small Animal Imaging Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Small Animal Imaging Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Small Animal Imaging Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Small Animal Imaging Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IDEXX
- Esaote
- Agfa Healthcare
- Carestream Health
- BCF Technology
- Mindray
- Hallmarq
- Heska
- Sedecal
- Kaixin Electric
- Chison
- MinXray
- Diagnostic Imaging Systems
- Bruker Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small Animal Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Small Animal Imaging Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Animal Imaging Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Small Animal Imaging Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Animal Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Animal Imaging Equipment Companies
