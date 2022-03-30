3D-prints Prosthetics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D-prints Prosthetics in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 3D-prints Prosthetics companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D-prints Prosthetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lower Body Prosthetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D-prints Prosthetics include Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Youbionic, Bionico Hand, Unlimited Tomorrow, M?rcuris, E-Nable and LimbForge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D-prints Prosthetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lower Body Prosthetic

Upper Body Prosthetic

Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vascular Disease Amputees

Truma Disease Amputees

Congenital Disabilities Amputees

Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D-prints Prosthetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D-prints Prosthetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D-prints Prosthetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 3D-prints Prosthetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oracle

SAP

Microsoft

Youbionic

Bionico Hand

Unlimited Tomorrow

M?rcuris

E-Nable

LimbForge

Handicap International

Unyq

Instalimb

Atomic Lab

Evan Kuester

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D-prints Prosthetics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D-prints Prosthetics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D-prints Prosthetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D-prints Prosthetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D-prints Prosthetics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D-prints Prosthetics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D-prints Prosthetics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D-prints Prosthetics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

