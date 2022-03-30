ArF Photoresist Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of ArF Photoresist in global, including the following market information:

Global ArF Photoresist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ArF Photoresist Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five ArF Photoresist companies in 2021 (%)

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ArF-193nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ArF Photoresist include JSR Corporation, Fujifilm Electronic, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumitomo, Everlight, Dow and Nata Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ArF Photoresist manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global ArF Photoresist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ArF Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ArF-193nm

ArF-immersion

Global ArF Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Appliances

Electronic

Global ArF Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants includin

Key companies ArF Photoresist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ArF Photoresist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ArF Photoresist sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies ArF Photoresist sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

JSR Corporation

Fujifilm Electronic

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Sumitomo

Everlight

Dow

Nata Chem

