ArF Photoresist Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ArF Photoresist in global, including the following market information:
- Global ArF Photoresist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global ArF Photoresist Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five ArF Photoresist companies in 2021 (%)
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- ArF-193nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of ArF Photoresist include JSR Corporation, Fujifilm Electronic, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumitomo, Everlight, Dow and Nata Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the ArF Photoresist manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global ArF Photoresist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ArF Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ArF-193nm
- ArF-immersion
Global ArF Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household Appliances
- Electronic
Global ArF Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants includin
- Key companies ArF Photoresist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ArF Photoresist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies ArF Photoresist sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies ArF Photoresist sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- JSR Corporation
- Fujifilm Electronic
- Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Sumitomo
- Everlight
- Dow
- Nata Chem
