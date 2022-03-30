Arbidol API Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Arbidol API Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Arbidol API in global, including the following market information:
- Global Arbidol API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Arbidol API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Arbidol API companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Purity 98.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Arbidol API include Arevipharma, BOC Sciences, CSPS, Simcere, Jiangsu Wuzhong Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangsu Wuzhong Group, Shijiazhuang Zhongshuo Pharma and Autran, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Arbidol API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Arbidol API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Arbidol API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 98.5%
- Purity?98.5%
Global Arbidol API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Arbidol Tablet
- Arbidol Capsule
Global Arbidol API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Arbidol API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Arbidol API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Arbidol API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Arbidol API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Arevipharma
- BOC Sciences
- CSPS
- Simcere
- Jiangsu Wuzhong Pharmaceutical Group
- Jiangsu Wuzhong Group
- Shijiazhuang Zhongshuo Pharma
- Autran
