2022-2027 Global and Regional Marine Deck Coatings Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Marine Deck Coatings market was valued at 4527.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The deck coating of a ship is suitable for waterproofing the surface of a ship or the sea. There are two main types of deck coatings: solvent-based Coatings and water-based coatings. A solvent-based coating is a liquid protective coating consisting primarily of organic compounds that is applied to the surface of a material to prevent corrosion. Solvent-based coatings are generally more resilient than water-based coatings during the curing process. Water-based coatings include water-soluble coatings, water-diluted coatings, water-dispersed coatings (latex coatings)3 kinds. Water-soluble coatings are based on water-soluble resins as film-forming materials, such as water-soluble alkyd resins, water-soluble epoxy resins, Inorganic polymer water-soluble resins, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Axalta

Jotun

RPM International

AkzoNobel

BASF Coatings

Beckers Group

Chugoku Marine Paints

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

SunRui Marine Environment Engineering

By Types:

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

By Applications:

Cargo Ship

Passenger Ship

