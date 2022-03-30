SPECT Scanning Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

SPECT, a single-photon emission computerized tomography scan is used for the analysis of internal organs, it is a type of nuclear imaging test. The SPECT scanner consist of radioactive substance and a high resolution camera to form 3D pictures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SPECT Scanning Device in global, including the following market information:

Global SPECT Scanning Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SPECT Scanning Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five SPECT Scanning Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global SPECT Scanning Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Iodine-123 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SPECT Scanning Device include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, SurgicEye, Positron Corporation, DDD Diagnostics, Cubresa and Philips Healthcare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SPECT Scanning Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SPECT Scanning Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SPECT Scanning Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Iodine-123

Echnetium-99m

Xenon-133

Thallium-201

Fluorine-18

Global SPECT Scanning Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SPECT Scanning Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Brain Disorders

Oncology

Cardiology

Bone Disorders

Others

Global SPECT Scanning Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SPECT Scanning Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SPECT Scanning Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SPECT Scanning Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SPECT Scanning Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies SPECT Scanning Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

SurgicEye

Positron Corporation

DDD Diagnostics

Cubresa

Philips Healthcare

Spectrum Dynamics

