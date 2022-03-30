Endoscope Detergents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Endoscope detergents are chemicals used to disinfect various medical devices, such as endoscopes. The endoscope is contaminated with a high microbial load (bioburden) every time it is used.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Endoscope Detergents in global, including the following market information:

Global Endoscope Detergents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Endoscope Detergents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Endoscope Detergents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Endoscope Detergents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acid Detergent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Endoscope Detergents include Cantel Medical, STERIS Life Sciences, Borer Chemie, Getinge, Olympus Corporation, MDD Company, SIRMAXO CHEMICALS and Serim Research Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Endoscope Detergents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Endoscope Detergents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscope Detergents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acid Detergent

Neutral Detergent

Alkaline Detergent

Global Endoscope Detergents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscope Detergents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Endoscope Detergents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscope Detergents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Endoscope Detergents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Endoscope Detergents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Endoscope Detergents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Endoscope Detergents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cantel Medical

STERIS Life Sciences

Borer Chemie

Getinge

Olympus Corporation

MDD Company

SIRMAXO CHEMICALS

Serim Research Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Endoscope Detergents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Endoscope Detergents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Endoscope Detergents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Endoscope Detergents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Endoscope Detergents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Endoscope Detergents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Endoscope Detergents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Endoscope Detergents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Endoscope Detergents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Endoscope Detergents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Endoscope Detergents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Endoscope Detergents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Endoscope Detergents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscope Detergents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Endoscope Detergents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscope Detergents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

