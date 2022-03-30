Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- by Motor Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive include ZF Friedrichshafen, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Robert Bosch, Magna International, GKN Automotive, Continental, Dana, American Axle & Manufacturing and UQM?s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Motor Type
- Permanent Magnet AC
- Brushless DC Motor
- Others
- Fully Electric
- Hybrid
Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pure Electric Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
- Robert Bosch
- Magna International
- GKN Automotive
- Continental
- Dana
- American Axle & Manufacturing
- UQM?s
- Schaeffler Technologies
- BorgWarner
- Bonfiglioli Riduttori
