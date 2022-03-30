Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive companies in 2021 (%)

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Motor Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive include ZF Friedrichshafen, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Robert Bosch, Magna International, GKN Automotive, Continental, Dana, American Axle & Manufacturing and UQM?s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Motor Type

Permanent Magnet AC

Brushless DC Motor

Others

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pure Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

ZF Friedrichshafen

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Robert Bosch

Magna International

GKN Automotive

Continental

Dana

American Axle & Manufacturing

UQM?s

Schaeffler Technologies

BorgWarner

Bonfiglioli Riduttori

