2022-2027 Global and Regional Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market was valued at 1219.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Meltblown Fabric is mainly made of polypropylene, the diameter of the fiber can reach 1 ~ 5 microns. Many voids, fluffy structure, good anti-folding ability, these have a unique capillary structure of the ultrafine fiber to increase the number and surface area of the fiber, so that the melting spray cloth has a good filtering, shielding, thermal insulation and oil absorption. It can be used in air or liquid filtration material, isolation material, absorption material, mask material, heat preservation material, oil-absorbing material and wiping cloth, etc.The top players cover Berry Global, Mogul, Kimberly-Clark, Monadnock Non-Woven, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Sinopec, etc. The Top 3 players in Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market sales was about 15% in 2019, while the share of top 5 players was nearly 22%. Berry Global is the leading supplier of Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric. The global consumption distribution is mainly focused in the areas of Asia-Pacific, which is take up about 44% of the market share in 2019, followed by North America, which take up about 27% of the market share in 2019. According to the application, Industrial accounted for the largest market with about 25% of the Global consumption for Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Berry Global

Mogul

Kimberly-Clark

Monadnock Non-Woven

Toray

Fiberweb

Freudenberg

Don & Low

PFNonwovens

Irema

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Hollingsworth & Vose

Sinopec

CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven

JOFO

TEDA Filter

Yanjiang Group

Zisun Technology

Ruiguang Group

Xinlong Group

By Types:

Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2)

Net Weight 25-50 (g/m2)

Net Weight Above 50 (g/m2)

By Applications:

Hygiene

Industrial

Home Textile

Cloths

Automotive

Protective Mask

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

