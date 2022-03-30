News

Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor in Global, including the following market information:

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Selective Cox 2 Inhibitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor include Pfizer, Bayer, Novartis, Merck, Sabinsa, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical and Alembic Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Selective Cox 2 Inhibitor
  • Non-Selective Cox 2 Inhibitor

Global Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospital
  • Specialty Clinic
  • Others

Global Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Cyclooxygenase 2 Inhibitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Pfizer
  • Bayer
  • Novartis
  • Merck
  • Sabinsa
  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals
  • Mylan
  • Teva Pharmaceutical
  • Alembic Pharmaceutical
  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • Cipla
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals

