Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Single Channel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box include Harmonic, Pebble Beach Systems, Evertz, Cinegy, Imagine Communications, Grass Valley Canada, PlayBox Technology (UK), Pixel Power and florical systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Single Channel
  • Multiple Channel

Global Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%

  • Entertainment
  • News
  • Sports
  • Others

Global Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Playout Automation and Channel-In-A-Box revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Harmonic
  • Pebble Beach Systems
  • Evertz
  • Cinegy
  • Imagine Communications
  • Grass Valley Canada
  • PlayBox Technology (UK)
  • Pixel Power
  • florical systems
  • Hardata
  • BroadStream Solutions
  • Axel Technology
  • Aveco
  • Anyware Video company
  • wTVision Solutions
  • PlayBox Neo
  • SkyLark Technology
  • AQ BROADCAST

