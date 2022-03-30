MCPA Pesticide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
MCPA Pesticide Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of MCPA Pesticide in global, including the following market information:
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of MCPA Pesticide include FMC Corporation, Bayer, ChemChina, China National Chemical Corporation, Nufarm, Qiaochang Agricultural Group, Sumitomo Chemical, UPL and AMVAC Chemical Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the MCPA Pesticide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global MCPA Pesticide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global MCPA Pesticide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid
- Powder
Global MCPA Pesticide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cereal
- Fruits
- Plantation Crops
- Vegetables
- Ornamental Crops
- Others
Global MCPA Pesticide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global MCPA Pesticide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies MCPA Pesticide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies MCPA Pesticide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies MCPA Pesticide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies MCPA Pesticide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- FMC Corporation
- Bayer
- ChemChina
- China National Chemical Corporation
- Nufarm
- Qiaochang Agricultural Group
- Sumitomo Chemical
- UPL
- AMVAC Chemical Corporation
- ADAMA
- NIPPON SODA
- SINOCHEM GROUP
- Genfarm
- Jiangsu Runhaijia Biotechnology
- Zhejiang Dayoo Chemical
