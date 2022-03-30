Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The small closures for a bottle or any container play a crucial role in the aesthetics as well as ease in the application of the end use product.The bi-injected snap hinge closures are demanded by end-use industries due to its capability of producing closures with different properties on both the parts of the snap hinge closure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure in global, including the following market information:

Global Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure include Bericap GmbH, Global Closure Systems, Kornelis Caps & Closures, Zeller Plastik, Maynard & Harris Plastics, United Caps Luxembourg S.A. and Casper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Size

Small orifice (up to 2mm)

Medium sized orifice (2 to 5mm)

Large orifice (Above 5mm)

by Material

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Global Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bi Injected Snap Hinge Closure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bericap GmbH

Global Closure Systems

Kornelis Caps & Closures

Zeller Plastik

Maynard & Harris Plastics

United Caps Luxembourg S.A.

Casper

