In Mould Label Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In Mould Label Film Market
With the development of the society, people gradually pursue the “tableless appearance”. The label film inside the mold is specially designed to block light, oxygen, dust and odors. In addition, the transparent appearance of the mold with labels inside the container to store the goods clearly visible, thus improving the consumer experience when consumption.
This report contains market size and forecasts of In Mould Label Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global In Mould Label Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global In Mould Label Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five In Mould Label Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global In Mould Label Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In Mould Label Film include Cosmo Films, Jindal Films Americas, Taghleef Industries Group, Innovia Films, Propyplast SAS and Bergen Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the In Mould Label Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In Mould Label Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global In Mould Label Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Polystyrene
- Polyethylene
- Others
Global In Mould Label Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global In Mould Label Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceutical
- Automotive
- Others
Global In Mould Label Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global In Mould Label Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies In Mould Label Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies In Mould Label Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies In Mould Label Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies In Mould Label Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cosmo Films
- Jindal Films Americas
- Taghleef Industries Group
- Innovia Films
- Propyplast SAS
- Bergen Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In Mould Label Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global In Mould Label Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global In Mould Label Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global In Mould Label Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global In Mould Label Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global In Mould Label Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In Mould Label Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global In Mould Label Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global In Mould Label Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global In Mould Label Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global In Mould Label Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 In Mould Label Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers In Mould Label Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In Mould Label Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 In Mould Label Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 In Mould Label Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
