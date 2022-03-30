Security Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Security Tape Market
Security tape is anti-tampering seal for bags, cartons, electrical & electronic, letters and many other containers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Tape in global, including the following market information:
- Global Security Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Security Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Security Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Security Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Permanent Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Security Tape include 3M, Protectaseal, Securitypack, Terakom Enterprises, Horizon Tape, Amck Industries, SHEP Company, TN Tapes and Seal King Industrial and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Security Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Security Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Security Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Permanent Adhesive
- High Tempreture Performance Adhesive
- Low Tempreture Performance Adhesive
- Others
Global Security Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Security Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemicals
- Electrical and Electronic Goods
- Others
Global Security Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Security Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Security Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Security Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Security Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Security Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Protectaseal
- Securitypack
- Terakom Enterprises
- Horizon Tape
- Amck Industries
- SHEP Company
- TN Tapes
- Seal King Industrial
- TamperSeals Packing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Security Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Security Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Security Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Security Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Security Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Security Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Security Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Security Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Security Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Security Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Security Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Security Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Security Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Permanent Adhesive
