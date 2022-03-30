Security Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Security tape is anti-tampering seal for bags, cartons, electrical & electronic, letters and many other containers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Security Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Security Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Security Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Security Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Permanent Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Security Tape include 3M, Protectaseal, Securitypack, Terakom Enterprises, Horizon Tape, Amck Industries, SHEP Company, TN Tapes and Seal King Industrial and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Security Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Security Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Security Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Permanent Adhesive

High Tempreture Performance Adhesive

Low Tempreture Performance Adhesive

Others

Global Security Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Security Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Electrical and Electronic Goods

Others

Global Security Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Security Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Security Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Security Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Security Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Security Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Protectaseal

Securitypack

Terakom Enterprises

Horizon Tape

Amck Industries

SHEP Company

TN Tapes

Seal King Industrial

TamperSeals Packing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Security Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Security Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Security Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Security Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Security Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Security Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Security Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Security Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Security Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Security Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Security Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Security Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Security Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Permanent Adhesive

