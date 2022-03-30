Beetroot Molasses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Beetroot molasses is a by-product of the sugar beet industry. It is obtained in the form of a thick dark syrup from the processing of sugar beet into sucrose.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beetroot Molasses in global, including the following market information:

Global Beetroot Molasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Beetroot Molasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Beetroot Molasses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beetroot Molasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beetroot Molasses include Renuka Beet Sugar, Spreckals Sugar Company, Michigan Sugar Company, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing, American Crystal Sugar Company, Crosby Molasses Company, Daqahila Sugar Company and Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Beetroot Molasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beetroot Molasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Beetroot Molasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Beetroot Molasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Beetroot Molasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Animal Feed Industry

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Others

Global Beetroot Molasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Beetroot Molasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beetroot Molasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beetroot Molasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Beetroot Molasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Beetroot Molasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Renuka Beet Sugar

Spreckals Sugar Company

Michigan Sugar Company

Amalgamated Sugar Company

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing

American Crystal Sugar Company

Crosby Molasses Company

Daqahila Sugar Company

Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative

