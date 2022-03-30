Uranyl Carbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It originates in minerals as well as organic segments of coals and its fly ash. It is the key component of uranium in mine tailing seepage water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Uranyl Carbonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Uranyl Carbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Uranyl Carbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Uranyl Carbonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Uranyl Carbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Uranyl Carbonate include American Elements, Cameco, AREVA, BHP Billiton, Uranium One, Paladin Energy, Ur-Energy, Energy Fuels and Denison Mines. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Uranyl Carbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Uranyl Carbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Uranyl Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthetic

Global Uranyl Carbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Uranyl Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Military

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Global Uranyl Carbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Uranyl Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Uranyl Carbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Uranyl Carbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Uranyl Carbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Uranyl Carbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Elements

Cameco

AREVA

BHP Billiton

Uranium One

Paladin Energy

Ur-Energy

Energy Fuels

Denison Mines

