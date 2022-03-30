Light-curing Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Light-curing adhesive is a type of single component adhesive, which is used to cure light at room temperature. Light curing adhesives are used for the bond, where at least one surface is made up of translucent material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light-curing Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Light-curing Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Light-curing Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Light-curing Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Light-curing Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Product Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light-curing Adhesives include DELO Adhesives, Henkel Corporation, H.B. Fuller(Cyberbond), Chemence, 3M, Master Bond, Dymax Corporation, TOAGOSEI and Bostik. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Light-curing Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light-curing Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Light-curing Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Product Type

UV Light-curing Adhesive

Visible Light-curable Adhesive

by Viscosity

Low Viscosity

Medium Viscosity

High Viscosity

Global Light-curing Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Light-curing Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Auto Industry

Medical

Electronics

Optical

Others

Global Light-curing Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Light-curing Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light-curing Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light-curing Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light-curing Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Light-curing Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DELO Adhesives

Henkel Corporation

H.B. Fuller(Cyberbond)

Chemence

3M

Master Bond

Dymax Corporation

TOAGOSEI

Bostik

