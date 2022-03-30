Plant Derived Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plant Derived Protein Market
Plant-derived protein is a substance extracted from plants that can be used for drug development and skin care.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Derived Protein in global, including the following market information:
- Global Plant Derived Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Plant Derived Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
- Global top five Plant Derived Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant Derived Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Protein Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant Derived Protein include Medicago, Planet Biotechnology, Kentucky Bioprocessing, Ventria Bioscience, PromoCell, Agrenvec and Axol Bioscience, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant Derived Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant Derived Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Plant Derived Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Protein Polymers
- Therapeutic Proteins
- Cell Culture Functional Proteins
- Others
Global Plant Derived Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Plant Derived Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biopharmaceutical Company
- Academic & Research Institute
- Contract Research Organization
- Others
Global Plant Derived Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Plant Derived Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plant Derived Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plant Derived Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plant Derived Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Plant Derived Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medicago
- Planet Biotechnology
- Kentucky Bioprocessing
- Ventria Bioscience
- PromoCell
- Agrenvec
- Axol Bioscience
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant Derived Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant Derived Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant Derived Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant Derived Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant Derived Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant Derived Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant Derived Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant Derived Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant Derived Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant Derived Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant Derived Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Derived Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant Derived Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Derived Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Derived Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Derived Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
