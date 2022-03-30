Silica Sand for Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silica sand, also known as silica or quartz sand. Refractory particles with quartz as the main mineral component and a particle size of 0.020mm-3.350mm Quartzite is a non-metallic mineral. It is a hard, wear-resistant, and chemically stable silicate mineral.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silica Sand for Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Silica Sand for Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silica Sand for Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Silica Sand for Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silica Sand for Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silica Sand for Glass include U.S.Silica, Tochu Corporation, Imerys Refractory Minerals, Euroquarz, Sibelco, ASAMCO Albemarle, AGSCO, G3 Enterprises and JLD Minerals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silica Sand for Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silica Sand for Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silica Sand for Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Purity

Ultra High Purity

Global Silica Sand for Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silica Sand for Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Automotive

Others

Global Silica Sand for Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silica Sand for Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silica Sand for Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silica Sand for Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silica Sand for Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Silica Sand for Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

U.S.Silica

Tochu Corporation

Imerys Refractory Minerals

Euroquarz

Sibelco

ASAMCO Albemarle

AGSCO

G3 Enterprises

JLD Minerals

Uma Group of Kaolin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silica Sand for Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silica Sand for Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silica Sand for Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silica Sand for Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silica Sand for Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silica Sand for Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silica Sand for Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silica Sand for Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silica Sand for Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silica Sand for Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silica Sand for Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silica Sand for Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silica Sand for Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silica Sand for Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silica Sand for Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silica Sand for Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

