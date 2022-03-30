IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sulfide is released into the atmosphere and acid rain forms. Bring pollution to our environment. In order to better protect the environment, the International Maritime Organization stipulates that the sulfur content of fuel oil used by marine ships must be less than or equal to 0.5% m / m.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Manufacturing Technique Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil include BP, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, China Petrochemical, Petrobras, PetroChina, Indian Oil and Total and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Manufacturing Technique

Hydrogenation

Mix and Match

Others

by Sulfur Content

Ultra-low Sulfur Fuel Oil

Very-low Sulfur Fuel Oil

Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil Tankers

Bulk Carriers

General Cargo

Container Ships

Others

Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BP

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

Royal Dutch Shell

China Petrochemical

Petrobras

PetroChina

Indian Oil

Total

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker

