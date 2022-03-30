Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a structural material, which has the characteristics of low cost and high performance, especially in the field of light weight transportation, and can replace some metal materials and high-end polymer materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate in global, including the following market information:

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate include Bond-Laminates, Toray Advanced Composites, Covestro, Kingfa Sci.& Tech, Axia Materials, U.S. Liner Company, Polystrand, PGTEX and Porcher Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Fiber

Thermosplastic Resins

Others

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Sports and Leisure

Construction

Others

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bond-Laminates

Toray Advanced Composites

Covestro

Kingfa Sci.& Tech

Axia Materials

U.S. Liner Company

Polystrand

PGTEX

Porcher Industries

SGL Carbon

The Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

