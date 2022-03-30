Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is a structural material, which has the characteristics of low cost and high performance, especially in the field of light weight transportation, and can replace some metal materials and high-end polymer materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate include Bond-Laminates, Toray Advanced Composites, Covestro, Kingfa Sci.& Tech, Axia Materials, U.S. Liner Company, Polystrand, PGTEX and Porcher Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Fiber
- Thermosplastic Resins
- Others
Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Sports and Leisure
- Construction
- Others
Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bond-Laminates
- Toray Advanced Composites
- Covestro
- Kingfa Sci.& Tech
- Axia Materials
- U.S. Liner Company
- Polystrand
- PGTEX
- Porcher Industries
- SGL Carbon
- The Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
