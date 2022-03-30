Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market
Lubricants reduce the friction of moving parts of the machine and increase its durability and service life. Antioxidants delay oxidation and extend emission intervals by reacting with free radicals generated in engine oil. They also reduce viscosity, help prevent deposition and foam formation, prevent corrosion, ensure low viscosity at low temperatures, protect oils and eliminate contaminants at high temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phenolic Antioxidant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant include BASF, Ciba Corporation, Eastman Chemical, Lanxess, Infineum, SONGWON, Innospec and Raschig, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Phenolic Antioxidant
- Phosphite Antioxidant
- Thioester Antioxidant
- Others
Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fuel
- Lubricant
Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Ciba Corporation
- Eastman Chemical
- Lanxess
- Infineum
- SONGWON
- Innospec
- Raschig
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel and Lubricant Antioxidant Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/