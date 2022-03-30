6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

White crystals. Melting point 209 ~ 210 ° C (decomposed). Optical rotation + 273 ° (c = 1.2, 0.1mol / L HCl); Optical rotation + 337 ° (pH 7 ~ 10.5). Isoelectric point pH 4.2 (aqueous solution), 6.2 (ethanol solution), it is the basic raw material for preparing semi-synthetic penicillin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) in global, including the following market information:

Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) include Sandoz, Carbontree, DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals, CSPC Pharma, Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical, Kelun Industry Group and United Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity98%

Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ampicillin Trihydrate

Amoxicillin Trihydrate

Other

Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sandoz

Carbontree

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

CSPC Pharma

Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical

Kelun Industry Group

United Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid (6-APA) Players in Global Market

