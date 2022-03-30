Silicon Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is used in the photovoltaic and electronics industries and is used as a raw material for the production of silicon wafers, mainly cauliflower and dense materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicon Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Silicon Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Material include GCL, OCI Company, Wacker, Hanwha, Xinte Energy, Tongwei Group, East Hope Group, REC Silicon and Tokuyama and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicon Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronic Grade

Photovoltaic Grade

Global Silicon Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicon Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Monocrystalline Silicon

Polysilicon

Global Silicon Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicon Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Silicon Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GCL

OCI Company

Wacker

Hanwha

Xinte Energy

Tongwei Group

East Hope Group

REC Silicon

Tokuyama

Sinosico

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Material Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Silicon Material Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

