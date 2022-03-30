ArF Photoresist Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
ArF Photoresist Market
Photoresist is the most important consumable in the photolithography process. The quality of the photoresist has an important influence on the photolithography process. Its main role is to protect against corrosion during the photolithography process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ArF Photoresist in global, including the following market information:
- Global ArF Photoresist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global ArF Photoresist Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five ArF Photoresist companies in 2021 (%)
The global ArF Photoresist market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ArF-193nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ArF Photoresist include JSR Corporation, Fujifilm Electronic, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumitomo, Everlight, Dow and Nata Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ArF Photoresist manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ArF Photoresist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ArF Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ArF-193nm
- ArF-immersion
Global ArF Photoresist Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ArF Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household Appliances
- Electronic
Global ArF Photoresist Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ArF Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies ArF Photoresist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ArF Photoresist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies ArF Photoresist sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies ArF Photoresist sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JSR Corporation
- Fujifilm Electronic
- Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Sumitomo
- Everlight
- Dow
- Nata Chem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ArF Photoresist Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ArF Photoresist Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ArF Photoresist Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ArF Photoresist Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ArF Photoresist Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ArF Photoresist Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ArF Photoresist Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ArF Photoresist Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ArF Photoresist Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ArF Photoresist Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ArF Photoresist Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ArF Photoresist Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ArF Photoresist Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ArF Photoresist Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ArF Photoresist Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ArF Photoresist Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global ArF Photoresist Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
